Jennifer Meyer credits Gwyneth Paltrow for setting an 'example' during divorce

Jennifer Meyer parted ways from Tobey Maguire. in 2016 and filed for divorce four years later

July 22, 2024

Jennifer Meyer just gave Gwyneth Paltrow the credit for her smooth divorce.

In her latest appearance on the Broad Ideas podcast, the jewelry designer revealed how Paltrow and Chris Martin’s amicable divorce gave her inspiration to have a rather peaceful split from Tobey Maguire.

Meyer, who parted ways from the Spider-Man actor in 2016 and then filed for divorce four years later deemed the Coldplay frontman’s “beautiful breakup” an “example,” at the show.

She stated, “Right when Tobey and I were starting to break up, I watched what Gwyneth Paltrow was starting to do with Chris — this conscious uncoupling that everyone was making fun of.”

“I got to see it firsthand, and it was the most beautiful thing that I had ever witnessed two human beings go through. She was so loving and kind and open to him and she created this family,” she added.

The 47-year-old then approached Paltrow and gushed over how different the Oscar winner’s divorce was from her parents’s split.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s not what I was taught growing up. I was taught that divorce was ugly … bad and would never be good,'” she recalled telling Paltrow.

