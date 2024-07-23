Why Prince Harry is ‘desperate' to be seen at Ambani wedding, expert spills

Prince Harry has been dubbed desperate as he prepares to attend a big fat Indian wedding.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post wedding celebrations in London, is set to make an appearance with Meghan Markle.

Amid their decaying popularity, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams brands this move a plea to regain the support of public.

He told The Sun: "I think that what is linked to this report about Harry, I think it's linked to the very desperate desire by the Sussexes to be seen at what we would call a list of events.

"I would say that, for example, in Hollywood, if you look at the list, say of those who in one way or another supported the royal family recently.

"There's a host of celebrities who are interested in or supportive of royalty.”

When asked if Harry would attend the wedding celebrations, the expert said: “There's no doubt at all that. He is very in with the royals."

"We'll have to see, of course, but the reason for the rumours is very clearly the fact that you've got something that's very spectacular, and like Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, it's the sort of thing that they would want to make an appearance at."