Alicia Silverstone shares unseen throwback snaps of her pregnancy

The actress welcomed her son Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jareck in 2011

July 23, 2024

Alicia Silverstone took a stroll back in memory lane to the time when she welcomed her son Bear.

The 47-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Monday, July 22, and recalled the time when she was pregnant with her now teenage son 13 years ago.

The Clueless star posted several pictures featuring her baby bump on her social media.

She penned down in her caption, "Reminiscing being pregnant with Bear.”

"I loved it so much! What a sweet time in my life...#MondayMemories,” Silverstone added.

In the photos, the mom can be seen posing with her bare bump, cradling her stomach and exposing it to the sunlight.

Moreover, the Baby-Sitters Club alum’s son has turned 13 in the month of May, which Silverstone also marked by taking to Instagram on May 5 and posting several snaps of her teen son.

She wrote in the caption, "It’s official, my baby is now a teen!”

It is pertinent to mention that Silverstone shares her son Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jareck.

