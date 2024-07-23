Benny Blanco marks girlfriend Selena Gomez’s birthday with a sweet post

July 23, 2024
Benny Blanco celebrated his girlfriend Selena Gomez’s special day with a sweet throwback picture.
The 36-year-old music producer took to his official Instagram account on Monday, July 22 to mark Gomez’s 32nd birthday.
Blanco posted a throwback snap, showcasing the singer hugging him while he wore a teddy bear costume.
The picture looks like a behind-the-scenes photo from the Calm Down singer’s music video of her song, I Can't Get Enough.
In the song Gomez collaborated with Tainy and J Balvin in 2019, years before the couple started dating.
He also shared another snap of Gomez cuddling a white teddy bear and beaming a smile at the camera.
Blanco wrote a sweet note in honor of Gomez’s special day.
"i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !" he penned down.
She replied in the comment section showing her love by writing, “I love you,” with a teddy bear emoji.
For those unversed, the couple has been officially dating since December 2023.