Benny Blanco marks girlfriend Selena Gomez’s birthday with a sweet post

Benny Blanco celebrated his girlfriend Selena Gomez’s special day with a sweet throwback picture.

The 36-year-old music producer took to his official Instagram account on Monday, July 22 to mark Gomez’s 32nd birthday.

Blanco posted a throwback snap, showcasing the singer hugging him while he wore a teddy bear costume.

The picture looks like a behind-the-scenes photo from the Calm Down singer’s music video of her song, I Can't Get Enough.

In the song Gomez collaborated with Tainy and J Balvin in 2019, years before the couple started dating.

He also shared another snap of Gomez cuddling a white teddy bear and beaming a smile at the camera.

Blanco wrote a sweet note in honor of Gomez’s special day.

"i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !" he penned down.

She replied in the comment section showing her love by writing, “I love you,” with a teddy bear emoji.

For those unversed, the couple has been officially dating since December 2023.