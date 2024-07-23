 
Geo News

Will Meghan Markle return to UK with Prince Harry for Invictus Games 2027?

The royal expert also said 'Will King Charles and other members of the Royal Family attend Prince Harry's games?"

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Will Meghan Markle return to UK with Prince Harry for Invictus Games 2027?

A royal expert has raised question whether Meghan Markle will accompany Prince Harry for Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 after the Duke's announcement.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and commented on the post of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

He tweeted, “The Invictus Games, perhaps Prince Harry’s greatest achievement, is returning to the UK. Will Meghan accompany Harry here in 2027? Will the King and other members of the Royal Family attend the games? Prepare for years of speculative stories.”

Will Meghan Markle return to UK with Prince Harry for Invictus Games 2027?

Earlier, the Invictus Games Foundation said the charity is delighted to announce the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

Prince Harry, the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said, “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.”

Kate Middleton reveals about her health in latest statement
Kate Middleton reveals about her health in latest statement
Prince Harry announces major update about Invictus Games after CEO resignation
Prince Harry announces major update about Invictus Games after CEO resignation
Kate Middleton ‘trendy' Prince George photo shows 'stylish' side: Expert
Kate Middleton ‘trendy' Prince George photo shows 'stylish' side: Expert
Benny Blanco marks girlfriend Selena Gomez's birthday with a sweet post
Benny Blanco marks girlfriend Selena Gomez's birthday with a sweet post
Ryan Reynolds hilariously considers Taylor Swift as babysitter for his kids
Ryan Reynolds hilariously considers Taylor Swift as babysitter for his kids
Why Prince Harry is ‘desperate' to be seen at Ambani wedding, expert spills
Why Prince Harry is ‘desperate' to be seen at Ambani wedding, expert spills
Alicia Silverstone shares unseen throwback snaps of her pregnancy
Alicia Silverstone shares unseen throwback snaps of her pregnancy
Prince Harry, Meghan prepare for Indian billionaire wedding in UK
Prince Harry, Meghan prepare for Indian billionaire wedding in UK