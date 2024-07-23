Will Meghan Markle return to UK with Prince Harry for Invictus Games 2027?

A royal expert has raised question whether Meghan Markle will accompany Prince Harry for Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 after the Duke's announcement.



Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and commented on the post of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

He tweeted, “The Invictus Games, perhaps Prince Harry’s greatest achievement, is returning to the UK. Will Meghan accompany Harry here in 2027? Will the King and other members of the Royal Family attend the games? Prepare for years of speculative stories.”

Earlier, the Invictus Games Foundation said the charity is delighted to announce the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

Prince Harry, the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said, “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.”