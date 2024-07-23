Timothée Chalamet slated to play Flynn in 'Tangled' remake

Timothée Chalamet could play Flynn in 'Tangled' remake as Zachary Levi suggests

Zachary Levi‘s Disney prince days are behind him, however, he suggested that Timothée Chalamet could play Flynn in a live-action Tangled.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor, who can be seen in Harold and the Purple Crayon on August 2, suggested that Flynn Rider in a potential live-action adaptation of the 2010 Disney animated movie Tangled as he admitted he’s “a little old” to slip back into the character.

As per Deadline, Levi told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, he’s already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet? Unfortunately I feel like I’m a little old and that I don’t know all of the younger actors that could be that guy.”

Furthermore, as per the earlier publication Levi also stated that he thinks it would be fun if Mandy and him got to be Rapunzel's parents and added, “I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop in to."

According to Deadline, Levi stated “it’s wonderful” seeing fans of the movie campaign for a live-action adaptation, which Disney has yet to announce.

He even admitted that he is proud of that movie and grateful to be a part of it.

Moreover, although he and Moore reprised their voice roles for the “really fun” 2017-2020 Disney Channel animated series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Levi was “bummed that we never got a sequel” to the original movie.