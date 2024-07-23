Paris Hilton matches outfits with her kids in a private jet

Paris Hilton has just shared an Instagram reel where she shows off her matching style with her kids Phoenix and London.



On Monday, the mother-of-two shared a video of herself while wearing matching pajamas with her son Phoenix who is 18 months, and daughter London who is 8 months, aboard in a private jet.

It is pertinent to mention that while Phoenix and London donned love heart print cream-colored sweaters and bottoms, Paris wore the robe version of the outfits and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

In regards to the caption, she wrote, “Me when I have not one but TWO babies to twin with.”

Hilton, who shares her children with entrepreneur husband Carter Reum, wrote across the video, “Me when I twin with my babies wherever I go.”

Furthermore, Hilton held on to her babies as they displayed smiles while socialite and Rina Sawayama’s song I'm Free, was being played alongside.

Moreover, it could be seen that Phoenix then crawled off his mother’s lap before moving a pink pillow and smiling at the camera.

As per People's reports, earlier this month, Hilton was pictured carrying her daughter at the London Hilton hotel on Park Lane in England.

