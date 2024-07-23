 
Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kamala Harris revealed amid political ambitions

Meghan Markle "wants to be involved" in US Presidential election and endorse Kamala Harris to kick off her political career

Web Desk
July 23, 2024

Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kamala Harris revealed amid political ambitions

Meghan Markle’s true feelings for Kamala Harris has been disclosed as the royal "wants to be involved" in this year's US Presidential election.

According to a report by Sky News, a source claimed the Duchess "wants to be involved" in this year's US Presidential election and endorse Kamala Harris to kick off her political career.

Also, back in August 2020, Meghan Markle had said she was "so excited" to see the representation of women of color when Kamala Harris was nominated for vice president.

The People magazine had quoted Meghan as saying, "I'm so excited to see that kind of representation.

"You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity. As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see. And in the absence of that, how can you aspire to something greater than what you see in your own world?"

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris had also spoken publicly about Meghan Markle prior to taking on the office of vice president.

