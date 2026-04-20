Kendall Jenner shares glimpse into Coachella weekend amid Jacob Elordi buzz

Kendall Jenner gave fans a glance into her Coachella weekend which set off romance rumours about her and Jacob Elordi.

The 30-year-old supermodel shared a TikTok video with her friends, and sister Kylie Jenner, as the group danced around and showed off their looks.

The Kardashians star specifically drew attention to her outing at the music festival after she made headlines with the Frankenstein star, when the two allegedly spent the first weekend getting cosy with each other.

Jenner and Elordi were seen by many witnesses being "all over each other" at Justin Bieber's afterparty after the headline set which both of them attended.

The video shared on TikTok did not show the Wuthering Heights actor but the socialite is known to keep her romantic life private, despite living under scrutiny.

As for Elordi, he was recently spotted at a coffee shop in Santa Barbara, which is near Jenner's ranch where she spends most of her time, but she was not present with him.

While their relationship status has not been confirmed yet, fans have already declared them "the perfect couple."