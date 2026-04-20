Dakota Mortensen breaks silence after Taylor Frankie Paul avoids charges

Dakota Mortensen spoke out following the decision not to pursue domestic violence charges against his ex, Taylor Frankie Paul.

Mortensen took to Instagram to share a candid post April 20 addressing the scrutiny he’s faced since news broke in March that he and Paul were involved in an alleged dispute that halted production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 14 that prosecutors declined to file charges against Paul.

“Over the past several weeks, I’ve taken a step back and had time away from the chaos. That space has been a breath of fresh air and has given me clarity,” Mortensen wrote. “My focus now is where it should have been all along — on my son and creating a stable, healthy environment for him moving forward.”

Mortensen, who shares 2-year-old son Ever with Paul, admitted regret over not leaving the relationship sooner.

“I’m not perfect, and I take accountability for my part,” he continued. “At the same time, I don’t agree with how this situation has been portrayed publicly. It does not reflect the full context of what occurred or the impact it has had on me and my son.”

The statement came just one day after Us Weekly reported details of an alleged February altercation in which Mortensen claimed Paul grabbed his neck and throat.

A friend called police on his behalf, alleging Mortensen was hesitant to report the incident due to Paul’s “celebrity status.”

District Attorney Sim Gill confirmed that after reviewing evidence from Draper and West Jordan police, his office declined to file charges.

Mortensen’s post emphasized his decision to step away from the spotlight.

“I’ve chosen to step away from the spotlight to focus on my family, my growth, and our healing… I’m closing an unhealthy chapter and moving forward with hope for better days ahead.”

He concluded by sharing resources for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Paul, who was previously arrested in 2023 after a separate altercation with Mortensen, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault at the time, while other charges were dismissed.