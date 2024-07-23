Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face long-distance issues amid NFL preseason

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly facing the challenges of being apart.

As the NFL preseason kicks off, Kelce has returned to Missouri for training camp, as reported by OK Magazine. Meanwhile, Swift continues her global Eras Tour.

The duo spent wonderful summer together, attending concerts and enjoying each other's company, however, now they are dealing with demands of their busy schedules.

An insider shared that Travis was happy to spend the first part of his summer supporting Taylor on her tour.

"Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end, and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor," the source told PEOPLE.

"They do everything they can to make it work," they said, adding, "They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it."