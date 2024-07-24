Photo: Victoria Beckham wants to extend 'olive branch' to Cara Delevigne: Source

Victoria Beckham is seemingly embarrassed of what she told Cara Delevigne.



A new insider shared with Closer Magazine, “Vic was absolutely mortified that Cara not only revealed what she said."

"But also mentioned the frosty reaction, which she feels tarnishes her image by making her seem angry,” they added.

This comes after the fashion mogul shared in a new interview with the Sunday Times, “I pestered Victoria Beckham about [a reunion] once at Glastonbury. She was like, ‘Please stop talking to me about that’.”

The insider also disclosed, “Vic might have remembered David’s night out partying with Cara’s sister, Poppy, and while Cara had nothing to do with it, it’s possible that might have affected the way she spoke to her.”

“That whole thing about Poppy had been blown way out of proportion at the time, which David had apparently repeatedly told Vic,” the source noted.

“The last thing she wants is to be part of the reason for putting that story back in the public eye. She also doesn’t want anyone to be tarnishing her name among her A-list friendship circle, so she’s planning to reach out to Cara and and offer an olive branch, just so that they can put it in the past,” they concluded.