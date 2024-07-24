Gisele Bundchen pays tribute to her late mom with daughter Vivian

Gisele Bundchen took a stroll back in memory lane to a special moment spent with her late mom.



The 44-year-old model took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 22, and posted a heartwarming picture to her stories.

In the picture, Gisele and her daughter Vivian can be seen kissing Gisele’s mom Vânia Nonnenmacher on both of her cheeks.

Gisele captioned the picture in Proguse language, “Te amo eternamente mãezinha !. Nós sentimos muito tua falta.”

This line translates to, "I love you forever mommy! We miss you very much."

For those unversed, Gisele shares Vivian and 14-year-old son Benjamin with her ex-husband Tom Brady.

It is pertinent to mention that the former Victoria's Secret model’s mom died on June 28 at the age of 75.

The post came a few hours after the former NFL player also posted his mother Galynn Brady's picture with his daughter Vivian his official social media account.

He captioned the picture, “My forever Mom and my forever baby girllllllieee.”



