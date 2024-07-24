Victoria Beckham treats fans with family moments amid France vacation

Victoria Beckham enjoys luxurious yacht in France with family

Victoria Beckham and her husband David enjoyed some family time on their luxurious yacht in France.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple shared a number of Instagram snaps with their sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper, as they enjoyed a beautiful sunset after a romantic dinner at a Vineyard.

In regards to the pictures, one snap showed a fresh Victoria, posing at boat's deck with sunset in full view behind her.

As far as David is concerned, he also posed for a photo while cuddling his daughter and another selfie showed the pair with mother Victoria.

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail, this came after David and Victoria enjoyed a romantic meal together at a stunning Vineyard in France.



It is worth mentioning that the fashion designer donned a little black dress, while accessorizing with a silver bracelet and her dazzling wedding ring.

Meanwhile, the former footballer wore a white T-shirt as he sat at a long table with Victoria in front of the picturesque background as David shared the their snap to Instagram and captioned as, "We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca"

In regards to this news, it came after David and Victoria reacted to their Emmy Awards 2024 nominations as the couple have been nominated in a whopping five categories for the 2023 Netflix documentary BECKHAM.



As far as the series is concerned, it gave an unprecedented look at David's career journey and a glimpse at the start of their romance and marriage.