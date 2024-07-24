Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest’

Brittany Mahomes, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband Patrick Mahomes, has opened up about her pregnancy struggles.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner described her third pregnancy as the “hardest.”

"Good morning just me and my skin that's losing its mind,” penned Brittany alongside a makeup-free selfie of herself.



She admitted that "This pregnancy has been the hardest on me” as she has been experiencing "sickness, exhaustion, and now skin" problems.

“Got an amazing facial this morning in hopes of help,” added the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a praying emoji.

For those unversed, Brittany and Patrick tied the knot in 2022, and the couple currently shares two kids - daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1.

Earlier this month, the pair announced that they are expecting their third baby.