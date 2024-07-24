 
Geo News

Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest'

Brittany Mahomes announced she's expecting her third child earlier this month

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest’
Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest’

Brittany Mahomes, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband Patrick Mahomes, has opened up about her pregnancy struggles.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner described her third pregnancy as the “hardest.”

"Good morning just me and my skin that's losing its mind,” penned Brittany alongside a makeup-free selfie of herself.

Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest

She admitted that "This pregnancy has been the hardest on me” as she has been experiencing "sickness, exhaustion, and now skin" problems.

“Got an amazing facial this morning in hopes of help,” added the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a praying emoji.

For those unversed, Brittany and Patrick tied the knot in 2022, and the couple currently shares two kids - daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1.

Earlier this month, the pair announced that they are expecting their third baby.

Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President
Prince William's influence on son George grows amid Kate Middleton worries video
Prince William's influence on son George grows amid Kate Middleton worries
King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement
King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement
Bridgerton's Lady Danbury exposes show's racism towards black actors
Bridgerton's Lady Danbury exposes show's racism towards black actors
Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift's music amid feud rumors
Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift's music amid feud rumors