Cher unveils two-part memoir with candid insights

Cher is ready to tell her story of life to the world.



The 78-year-old pop star revealed on Wednesday, July 24 that she is releasing her memoir in two parts.

The first half of Cher’s memoir titled, Cher: The Memoir, Part One will publish upcoming fall.

The press release obtained by People magazine says that Cher: The Memoir, Part One "follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono — and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart."

It features the I Found Someone singer’s "trademark honesty and humor.”

While celebrating the milestone the singer-songwriter also posted the cover of her memoir to her Instagram account.

The memoir unveils "how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century."

Moreover, the book portrays Cher as "the daughter, the sister, the wife, the lover, the mother, and the superstar."

It is pertinent to mention that the other half of the memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part Two will be published in 2025.