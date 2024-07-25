Savannah Chrisley sketches future family plans with sister Chloe

Savannah Chrisley discussed her future plans to expand her family



In the recent episode of her podcast Unlocked the 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum and her 11-year-old sister Chloe Chrisley talked about having kids in the future.

The host and her sister were asked the number of kids they would have.

Both Savannah and Chloe revealed that they coincidentally share the same idea of having three children.

Then the sisters duo discussed the gender order, Savannah said, “Girl, boy, girl,”

Chloe replied, “That's what I was gonna do.”

However, Savannah changed her decision and added, “Actually… I would rather [have] boy, girl, boy.”

Chloe quipped, “No. I want two twin girls and a boy.”

Savannah jokingly responded, “Hate to be specific, but yeah.”

Previously in an interview with The Adversity Advantage Podcast in February, she shared that her vision of having her own family has changed since becoming guardian of Chloe and Grayson Chrisley as their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are imprisoned.

"It's definitely opened my eyes to how important bringing a child into this world is and how when we're gone, what we leave behind are children. So, how we raise them and how we love them and guide them, it matters," she told the podcast host.

It is pertinent to mention that their parents were sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment for tax fraud in November 2022.