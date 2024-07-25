 
Geo News

Savannah Chrisley sketches future family plans with sister Chloe

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum mapped out her plans for the future

By
Web Desk
|

July 25, 2024

Savannah Chrisley sketches future family plans with sister Chloe
Savannah Chrisley sketches future family plans with sister Chloe

Savannah Chrisley discussed her future plans to expand her family

In the recent episode of her podcast Unlocked the 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum and her 11-year-old sister Chloe Chrisley talked about having kids in the future.

The host and her sister were asked the number of kids they would have.

Both Savannah and Chloe revealed that they coincidentally share the same idea of having three children.

Then the sisters duo discussed the gender order, Savannah said, “Girl, boy, girl,”

Chloe replied, “That's what I was gonna do.”

However, Savannah changed her decision and added, “Actually… I would rather [have] boy, girl, boy.”

Chloe quipped, “No. I want two twin girls and a boy.”

Savannah jokingly responded, “Hate to be specific, but yeah.”

Previously in an interview with The Adversity Advantage Podcast in February, she shared that her vision of having her own family has changed since becoming guardian of Chloe and Grayson Chrisley as their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are imprisoned.

"It's definitely opened my eyes to how important bringing a child into this world is and how when we're gone, what we leave behind are children. So, how we raise them and how we love them and guide them, it matters," she told the podcast host.

It is pertinent to mention that their parents were sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment for tax fraud in November 2022.

Prince Harry saves family from damage' after most 'sensible' decision
Prince Harry saves family from damage' after most 'sensible' decision
Cher unveils two-part memoir with candid insights
Cher unveils two-part memoir with candid insights
Kate Middleton 'jarred' by Meghan Markle's American habit
Kate Middleton 'jarred' by Meghan Markle's American habit
Joe Manganiello hints at fatherhood with ‘big dad energy'
Joe Manganiello hints at fatherhood with ‘big dad energy'
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid getting married soon: Report
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid getting married soon: Report
Sean Paul makes life-long promise: 'Til me dead like a tire'
Sean Paul makes life-long promise: 'Til me dead like a tire'
Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes still 'love' each other: Source
Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes still 'love' each other: Source
Ryan Reynolds praises NSYNC, Justin Timberlake for their contribution
Ryan Reynolds praises NSYNC, Justin Timberlake for their contribution