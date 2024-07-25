Kourtney Kardashian fails to hide her outrage over Tatum

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't hide her outrage over nephew Tatum's mistake

Kourtney Kardashian was shocked when her nephew Tatum, who is the son of Khloe Kardashian's baby son, confused her for her own mother, Kris Jenner.



The 45-year-old Kourtney was still on her Australian holiday with Travis Barker with her children, when she decided to FaceTime her sister Khloe.

It is pertinent to mention that after talking about Khloe's Valentine's Day decorations and Kourtney's matcha latte, Khloe puts young Tatum on the phone as Kourtney says, "Hi! Remember me?"

In regards to that, Khloe instructs her young son to say, "Hi Aunty Kourt!" however, Tatum says, "Lovey,” referring to Kris.

As per Daily Mail, Khloe clarifies by stating, “That’s not Lovey, it’s Kourt,” while Kourtney offensively responds, “Do I look like I’m in my 60’s?”

Moreover, as per the earlier outlet, Kourtney began at length by admitting, “Obviously, she’s my mom and she’s beautiful and she’s 20-something years older than me, so it’s not like the ultimate compliment. It kind of is, I guess.”

Moving on, Kourtney showed them around the islands, the Sydney Opera House and her flowers, by stating that, “Travis surprised me last night, it would be so your style. He had a white Rolls-Royce pick us up, take us to dinner.”



Furthermore, Daily Mail also reported that the rest of the family found out their “biological age” on the finale episode, with Kris learning that her body is actually six years younger than her physical age while Kim found out that she was nearly 10 years younger, however Khloe was 11 years younger which thrilled the reality star.

