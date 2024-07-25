Billie Eilish prank calls some of her celebrity friends in a video for Elle

Billie Eilish had a prank war on her hands as she called most of her famous friends.

The Grammy Award winner enjoyed with her contact list as she prank-called Margot Robbie, Tyler the Creator and Dakota Johnson in a video for Elle.

It is pertinent to mention that as per Daily Mail, she began by asking Robbie if she could use the Barbie star's house to film a music video after another location fell through.

As reported by the earlier publication, after the Hit Me Hard and Soft artist admitted the call was a prank, Robbie was a good sport as she stated, “Prank me anytime. And also if you ever have a real request like that feel free to call me.”

While moving onto Dakota Johnson, Eilish prank called and said that “she was being offered a role in a movie where they want me to play like, a baby.”

Furthermore, Daily Mail also reported that Eilish made a call to her music label's CEO Justin Lubliner, pretending to quit music as she prefaced, “Oh my God I could throw up right now ... my body is a temperature that it's never been. Justin, I have something to tell you,' said Eilish. 'Dude, I can't do this s*** anymore like, I'm gonna quit music and I'm not doing this anymore.'



While prank calling Tyler, the creator she was barely able to contain her laughter as Eilish created a story about having an accident on a date and needing Tyler's help to which he responded by saying, "Honestly, fire."

As per the earlier outlet's reports, jokes aside, Eilish has always expressed appreciation and admiration for Tyler, The Creator as during an interview in 2020 with NME, she called him the most influential artist.