Kim Kardashian shares reasons for dropping mystery guy after Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian allows some rare insight into her love life and revealed why she ended up with her ex-boyfriend, whose name has not yet been disclosed.

During the end of season 5 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was sharing how her recent therapy session made her realise how her fight or flight response is also impacting her love life.

Kim also talked about her past relationship that was negatively impacted by her trauma, and said, "When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way, ‘and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule'."

She also continued to add, "I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships,” and that’s where the end of the relationship started.

When asked about her ex she reacted instead of responding to the question and further said, “Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, ‘Get out of here!”

It is pertinent to mention that this stems from the time a group of masked men robbed Kim at gunpoint and stole millions worth jewellery from her Paris hotel room in 2016.

On the July 8, episode The Kardashians, Kim shared her therapist's advice with Khloe and stated, "You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitised to trauma that you are literally frozen in fight-or-flight."

She concluded the finale episode’s conversation with insight into her regrets and said, “I think the one thing that just got me was just like, “You can have better relationships with your kids and your future partner if you figure your s*** out, so that’s why I’m doing it."