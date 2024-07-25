Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant welcome their second baby boy

Jules Robinson gave birth to her second child with her husband Cameron Merchant, on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that the married at first sight couple took to Instagram in order to share their happy news.

According to Daily Mail, the Hairstylist Jules and cricketer Cam, who already share a son Ollie, revealed that they welcomed their baby boy on Thursday.

In regards to this, the parents and lovebirds since 2019 also shared the name of their newly born second son, Carter James Merchant, as reported by the earlier publication.



Furthermore, Jules’ MAFS co-stars and celebrity friends also shared their congratulatory messages with the happy new parents.

Moreover, as per the reports by Daily Mail, before welcoming her second child, Jules also admitted that she was worried about her battle with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) as she thought it would return after giving birth.

While speaking exclusively to Daily Mail Australia, Jules revealed her PMDD symptoms completely vanished after she fell pregnant earlier this year, but she still fears it may return after she gives birth.

In regards to her pregnancy, earlier in June, Jules was treated by her friends as threw a baby shower by her as a surprise before welcoming her second child.