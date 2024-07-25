 
Fresh update from new Marvel film 'The Fantastic Four'

July 25, 2024

Marvel is working on a reboot of The Fantastic Four and one of the cast Pedro Pascal is making sure to keep the fans updated about the progress of the film.

Taking to Instagram, the Narcos star captioned a snap which included his other team members, "Our first mission together.”

Apart from updating, the caption hinted that multiple parts of the franchise are in the pipeline. 

The production meanwhile was said to start in late July in London while the details of the plot remain unknown; a key insight was provided by Marvel chief Kevin Feige who told The Official Marvel Podcast that the film will be set in New York City showing a setting of 1960s.

“There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image,” he said last month. 

“There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the ‘60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”

The release date for The Fantastic Four is set for July 25, 2025.

