Hugh Jackman shocks Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The performance of Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine was so good, according to his co-star Ryan Reynolds that he said he "could not believe what I saw."



During an interview with PEOPLE, the Marvel star showered praise upon his fellow actor's work ethic and on the physicality he pulled off for the role.

"I couldn't believe what I saw with what you did physically for this movie," he added. "Not just the aesthetic transformation. That's amazing. That's incredible that anyone could do that."

The 47-year-old continued, "But just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts and choreography."

Crediting him on acing the stunts, Ryan said, "It was the first time I'd ever seen how invaluable — and I hope any young actors are listening to this — how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie."

Adding, "You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen. I don't care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning."