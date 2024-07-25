Guitarist Gary Holt sides with Taylor Swift, slams 'overrated' Beyonce

Gary Holt, the guitarist of the band, Slayer, just expressed his opinion over music icons, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

The 60-year-old musician appeared on the Scandalous Podcast and was not afraid to voice his opinion over the Lover crooner and Single Ladies hit-maker.

When he was asked what could be done about the “Taylor Swift problem,” he replied, “I love Taylor Swift. Why all the hate?"

"She's an extraordinarily hard worker. She's super f****** nice to everybody, and people hate her. She's just the biggest pop star on Earth and more power to her,” he added.

The thrash metal artist also reassured how he holds “no hate for Taylor” praising the Blank Space hit-maker’s songwriting abilities.

Holt continued, "Taylor writes everything. And so, I give her credit. She's a songwriter. And some of these other people, they require massive teams of… It’s just like a factory of songwriting.”

Proceeding towards criticizing Beyoncé, Gary Hold stated, “Beyoncé will put out a song, and there’s 30 f****** people on it,” he expressed adding, "I think Beyoncé is the most overrated talent on Earth. I think she’s marginally talented."