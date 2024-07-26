Taylor Swift announces she's the godmother to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' children

Taylor Swift has made a surprise announcement of her other very precious role, a Godmother



The Grammy winner took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, July 27, and revealed that she is the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor announced the heartwarming news while celebrating the release of her ‘best friend’ Ryan and Hugh Jackman’s new action film Deadpool & Wolverine.

She posted a group photo of herself posing with Blake, Ryan and Hugh.

The Lover crooner captioned the photo, "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on the planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film.”

She went on to say, “He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Moreover, she cheekily wrote, “But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

She concluded the detailed note with her sweet revelation, “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

It is pertinent to mention that Blake and Ryan share 4 kids together, including 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, 4-year-old Betty and 1-year-old Olin.