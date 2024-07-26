Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman throw a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' bombshell on fans

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman throws bombshell on Comic-Con fans

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman give a sneak-peak into Deadpool & Wolverine just before the Marvel movie’s sure-to-be-big opening weekend.



It is pertinent to mention that the actors surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, on Thursday, just a day before the release of Walt Disney Studios’ latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and its first R-rated flick).

According to People, after a brief introduction from Reynolds, Jackman, costar Emma Corrin, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Shawn Levy, the audience at San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H was treated to a screening of the entire movie.

As per the earlier publication’s reports, Jackman stated, “We've been around the world with this movie but this is the icing on the cake, right here.”



Furthermore, Reynolds got a bit emotional while he agreed and recalled promoting Deadpool at Comic-Con in 2015.

Reynolds began at length at admitting, “I was the most nervous human being you would ever see. I was stepping into a dream come true … and I remember making that movie for you. And I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it too.”

San Diego Comic-Con runs July 24–28 as Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26.