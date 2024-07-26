Jennifer Aniston sends birthday wish to Courteney Cox's beau McDaid

Courteney Cox wished her boyfriend, McDaid on his 48th birthday in an Instagram post while her Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green in the show, also chimed in the comment section.

In regards to this, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “Happy Birthday JMD!”

It is worth mentioning Aniston and Cox have been close-knitted since Friends show.

Furthermore, Cox has dated the Snow Patrol artist since 2013 and she shared some recent throwbacks with the birthday boy.

As far as the caption is concerned, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything. I love you always J. PS. He threw it back.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cox's Cougar Town costar Christa B. Miller also jumped in the birthday festivities as she commented, “Happy Birthday Johnny!”

While Rita Wilson, Rosanna Arquette, Leslie Mann and Rob Thomas also wished Cox’s boyfriend a happy birthday.



The Golden Globe nominee was previously married to Scream costar David Arquette from 1999 to 2013, and they share a 20-year-old daughter Coco.

According to People, Courteney and McDaid called off their engagement after the announcement, however, they remained a couple.