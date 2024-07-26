Prince William's heartbreak over King Charles' emotions

Prince William has reportedly been struggling rather massively with the heartbreak of King Charles’ cancer and overall worries about his health.

News of this has been brought to light by roytal commentator and expert Katie Nicholl.

According to a report by News.com.au she weighed in on things during a rather candid discussion.

During it Ms Nicholl said, “The truth is he’s got a lot of worries.”

“But knowing what I know about his personality, he’s practical, he’s pragmatic, he’s optimistic, just like his father.”

However, she did make it clear though that, “He is a real optimist in life and he also has his grandmother’s [the late Queen] ability to compartmentalize and that’s how he copes with life.”

For those unversed, King Charles has been battling a type of cancer that has not yet been disclosed but it is pertinent to mention that it was diagnosed during treatment for an enlarged prostate.