Jennifer Aniston wishes Matt LeBlanc in true 'Friends' style

Jennifer Aniston hopes Matt LeBlanc spends his birthday doing “nothing" as Friends star turned 57 on Thursday, July 25.



It is worth mentioning that His co-star Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green on the show posted a story of her Instagram in order to wish him happy birthday.

In regards to the caption, the Murder Mystery actress wrote, “Happy Birthday @mattleblanc,” while adding a white heart emoji.

She continued by saying, “I hope you’re doing so much nothing today. LOVE YOU.”

Furthermore, alongside the sweet note, Aniston also added an interview video of Friends star who played Joey on the show, in which he stated, “My favorite thing in the world to do, my absolute favorite thing in the world to do, is nothing. I'm great at it. I should be a professional nothing. That's what I could be. I could be really good at that. Because it's so easy! There's no rules. 'What are you gonna do today?' I'll tell ya, 'Nothing.' Pretty simple.”

According to People’s reports, Aniston had previously shared the same video on her Instagram page back in March, as she agreed with him saying, “Same @mleblanc same."

Moreover, both of the stars have appeared together on a beloved sitcom Friends along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry, who died at age 54 in October 2023, between 1994 to 2004.