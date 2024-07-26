 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston wishes Matt LeBlanc in true 'Friends' style

Jennifer Aniston wishes Matt LeBlanc in true 'Friends' style as she hopes he does 'nothing' on his birthday

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Jennifer Aniston wishes Matt LeBlanc in true 'Friends' style  

Jennifer Aniston hopes Matt LeBlanc spends his birthday doing “nothing" as Friends star turned 57 on Thursday, July 25. 

It is worth mentioning that His co-star Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green on the show posted a story of her Instagram in order to wish him happy birthday.

In regards to the caption, the Murder Mystery actress wrote, “Happy Birthday @mattleblanc,” while adding a white heart emoji.

She continued by saying, “I hope you’re doing so much nothing today. LOVE YOU.”

Furthermore, alongside the sweet note, Aniston also added an interview video of Friends star who played Joey on the show, in which he stated, “My favorite thing in the world to do, my absolute favorite thing in the world to do, is nothing. I'm great at it. I should be a professional nothing. That's what I could be. I could be really good at that. Because it's so easy! There's no rules. 'What are you gonna do today?' I'll tell ya, 'Nothing.' Pretty simple.”

According to People’s reports, Aniston had previously shared the same video on her Instagram page back in March, as she agreed with him saying, “Same @mleblanc same."

Moreover, both of the stars have appeared together on a beloved sitcom Friends along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry, who died at age 54 in October 2023, between 1994 to 2004. 

Snoop Dogg dances with the Olympic torch prior to opening ceremony in Paris
Snoop Dogg dances with the Olympic torch prior to opening ceremony in Paris
Royal family finally reacts to Prince Harry's new 'lies' video
Royal family finally reacts to Prince Harry's new 'lies'
Jennifer Garner goes glam in red dress at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' panel
Jennifer Garner goes glam in red dress at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' panel
Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris don shimmering looks at Olympics pre-party
Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris don shimmering looks at Olympics pre-party
Real reason Prince Harry was kept away from inheritance for so long explained
Real reason Prince Harry was kept away from inheritance for so long explained
Anti-monarchy group reacts to increase in royal family's Sovereign Grant
Anti-monarchy group reacts to increase in royal family's Sovereign Grant
Ice Spice breaks silence on beef rumors with Latto: 'it's all a joke'
Ice Spice breaks silence on beef rumors with Latto: 'it's all a joke'
Prince William's heartbreak over King Charles' emotions
Prince William's heartbreak over King Charles' emotions