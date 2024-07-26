Ice Spice expresses opinion over 'really cool' Drake, Kendrick Lamar feud

Ice Spice just became one of the rappers to voice her thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef.

During an exclusive conversation with Rolling Stone, for their cover story, the 24-year-old rapper expressed her opinion on the rap feud of the two artists that spanned over a series of diss tracks.

"I’m a music lover. So, I appreciate the sport of it — I think it’s really cool," Ice said of the rap feud between the God’s Plan hit-maker and the HUMBLE rapper.

She also spoke about her friendship with Drake, saying, "We talk, but we never really was on some bestie s***," and went on to detail how the 37-year-old rapper has been supportive of her as she gears to release her album, adding, "He’s excited for Y2K!, he told me.”

For the unversed, over the past few months, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been caught up in a boiling rap feud against one another.

The two released a series of diss tracks, one after the other, taking jabs at each other. Drake released tracks titled, Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle and Family Matters.

While the Pulitzer Prize winner launched tracks like, Euphoria, Meet the Grahams, 6:16 in L.A. and Not Like Us.