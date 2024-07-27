Justin Timberlake's lawyer denies intoxication in DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake’s lawyers claimed that he was ‘not intoxicated’ in the recent hearing of the case.



According to People magazine, in the latest hearing of the case, Timberlake’s attorney Edward Burke Jr. appeared in front of a judge.

The lawyer asked to dismiss the case, citing signing errors allegedly made by the arresting officer.

It is pertinent to mention that the *NSYNC alum was arrested on June 18 after allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor.

Timberlake is currently in Europe for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and did not appear in the recent hearing.

However, she is required to attend the next hearing virtually on August 2.

After the hearing, Burke told WABC and other news outlets, “He was not intoxicated. I'll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And we are very confident that charge — that criminal charge — will be dismissed."

Moreover, in a statement received by CNN, the attorney said, “The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case.”

"Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve.” he added.