Kate Middleton's latest shocking health update revealed

Kate Middleton made her public appearance at Wimbledon

July 27, 2024

A royal expert has shared major update on Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s health, saying “she’s going to take the rest of the summer off.”

According to the Cheat Sheet, royal expert Rob Shuter of Naughty Gossip told Rosanna Scotto on Good Day New York that the future queen will likely take the rest of the summer to focus on getting better.

He said, “She’s going to take the rest of the summer off.

“We’re not going to see that much of Kate. Maybe in the fall we will see her.”

However, the expert said Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment, is definitely getting better.

“I’m told that her health is doing much, much better … But it’s serious. You don’t take this much time off unless it’s serious.”

Rob’s fresh claims came days after Kate Middleton made her second public appearance earlier this month with her Wimbledon attendance.

The Princess of Wales first left the spotlight after her appearance last Christmas, and she took nearly three months to reveal that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

