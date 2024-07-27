Jessica Chastain turns heads in gorgeous blue dress as she steps out in Paris

Jessica Chastain stepped out in Paris donning a gorgeous blue blazer dress as Summer Olympic Games begin.

The Hollywood beauty dazzled in a navy blue sequin blazer with a navy top and high-waisted white pants featuring navy tuxedo stripe down the sides of the legs.

The Help star had her red hair pulled back and up into a sleek ponytail and for jewelry she opted for layered silver and pearl necklaces.

Moreover, the Molly's Game actress, who was awarded an honorary doctorate from Julliard in May, was carrying a black Ralph Lauren handbag and kept her makeup in rosy hues with bold red lips.

According to Daily Mail, Jessica posed in front of an ornate gate and the marble façade of a building as the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris began.



As per the publication, the star and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, bought the "crown jewel" of the famous Osborne Building in 2015.

In an interview with Architectural Digest in 2017, Chastain stated, "When I found out about all the other artists and actors who have lived here, I was in love."

According to the outlet, the stars stands as one of the highest-paid actress in Hollywood who commands top-tier salary for her roles.