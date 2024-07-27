Henry Cavill fans receive exciting update

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which stars Henry Cavill in the leading role, has finally gotten a digital release.



The spy action comedy, which was released on April 19, 2024, is based on the 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis.

Besides Cavill, the film also stars Alan Ritchson, Eiza González, Henry Golding, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Cary Elwes, Alex Pettyfer, Babs Olusanmokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger.



The film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Inspired from true events, the film follows a secret organistaion during the world war 2 called ‘Operation Postmaster.’ The film portrays a heavily fictionalised version of Operation Postmaster.

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Guy Ritchie, the film in general received 70% positive rating and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

Made on a budget of $60 million, the film only earned $16 million globally.