Nina Dobrev, Shaun White pose for Olympic Games in Paris

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev flash smile together in Paris before the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 26.

It is worth mentioning that Winter Olympics legend Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev wore USA gear from Ralph Lauren.

According to People, they both came out in an outfit which could be referring as the theme of “Let the Games Begin!”

In regards to the Vampire Diaries actress, she donned a black leather jacket with America’s patch on the arms while sporting white shorts and t-shirt with white shoes.

In terms of accessories, she was carrying a black handbag, white and black sunglasses, and small earrings while letting her bangs and long hair flow in the air of Paris.

As per the earlier publication, Shaun also sported a pure white themed outfit along with black sunglasses. Moreover, Shaun also had 2 rings in two of his fingers.

In regards to this, the couple posed for picture in front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower.

Furthermore, on July 26, the Summer Games began, despite a downpour, with many performing artists such as Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Clarkson, and other A-listers also walked along a pathway beneath the Eiffel Tower before the ceremony.