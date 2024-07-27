‘Deadpool & Wolverine' shocking box office collection revealed

MCU’s one of the most anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine kicked off with a pumped-up start at the box-office.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer, which was released on July 26, delighted the audience all over the world, breaking a preview record for an R-rated movie.

The movie received $53 million on Friday, of which Thursday previews estimated 35% for a 3-day of $125.5 million at the box office, as per Deadline.



Moreover, the film received 81% certified fresh reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a stellar 97% audience rating, so far on the second day of the release.

The movie was made on budget of $274.8 million, making the film one of the most expensive MCU movies to date.

The movie is based on Marvel comics featuring the characters of Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Reynolds and Jackman, respectively.

Apart from the duo, the MCU film also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

In the threequel, the audience will witness Deadpool being pulled by 'Time Variance Authority' (TVA) from his low-pitched life.

TVA will team him up with Wolverine on a mission which is said to change the history of the MCU.