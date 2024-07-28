Prince William, Kate Middleton turn to ‘fun acitivies' as kids go to bed

Prince William and Kate Middleton spare time for fun activities at the end of the day as their kids go to bed.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor grounds, play alot of competitive games to keep their spark alive.

Royal author Robert Jobson shared: 'With William, Catherine also enjoys playing competitive games of tennis or lolling on the sofa and watching box sets — including Homeland and Game Of Thrones — when 'the kiddies are in bed'.

He wrote for MailOnline: 'They like their low-key lifestyle at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and remain very much in love.' William and Kate enjoy spending quality time together and can often be found bike riding. But one activity that William can't seem to get behind is Kate's love for swimming.

This comes as Kate herself touched upon her love for cold water diving earlier in the year.

Talking to The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Kate revealed: "Personally, I love swimming. Cold swimming, the colder the better. I absolutely love it. It's slightly to the point where William is like, 'you're crazy'."

The future Queen added: "It's dark and it's raining and I seek out the cold water. I love it, but I wouldn't want to be put through my paces in a freezing sub-zero ice bath."