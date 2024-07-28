Travis Kelce believes in self-criticism: 'I'm my biggest critic'

On the field, Travis Kelce is extra vigilant and if his play goes wrong, he says, he will be the first to know because he is his "biggest critic."



Talking to media after his training session at at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo, the Kansas City Chief player reflects on his habit of self-criticism stating, "I'm my worst critic," adding, "Nobody can tell me how bad I did on a play, I know it right away, as soon the play got over with. I know what I need to do to get better and everything."

He continued, "It's just — you have to have that certain mentality. Always finding ways to get better, even when you have success on a play."

"That's just how I've went about it, and I got that from [head coach Andy Reid], knowing that you can always do things better and you can always make somebody else's job easier on this field."