Kate Middleton ‘sparkles' as cancer treatment shows wonders

Kate Middleton is branded the most important and esteemed member of the Royal Family.



The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, seems to be recovering remarkably well.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: "The two days I've seen her and pictures of her, she was sparkling and I hope the treatment is working, and we see her back in full harness later in the year.

Speaking further of her recent appearance at Trooping the Colour, the expert added: "She's the most important member of the royal family.

"She's the star, and the star has just not been shining as bright as it normally does."

Meanwhile, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, is noted to be shrugging away his ailment.

The photographer added: “The King seems to be battling away, although the Queen did say he doesn't do what he's told," he said.

“He's got so much on his plate he just ignores the advice of doctors, although I've been told his New Zealand trip has been cancelled in October on doctors orders so he's listening there,” he said.