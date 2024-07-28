 
Geo News

Kate Middleton ‘sparkles' as cancer treatment shows wonders

Kate Middleton is one of the key Royal Family members, says expert

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Kate Middleton is branded the most important and esteemed member of the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, seems to be recovering remarkably well.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: "The two days I've seen her and pictures of her, she was sparkling and I hope the treatment is working, and we see her back in full harness later in the year.

Speaking further of her recent appearance at Trooping the Colour, the expert added: "She's the most important member of the royal family.

"She's the star, and the star has just not been shining as bright as it normally does."

Meanwhile, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, is noted to be shrugging away his ailment.

The photographer added: “The King seems to be battling away, although the Queen did say he doesn't do what he's told," he said.

“He's got so much on his plate he just ignores the advice of doctors, although I've been told his New Zealand trip has been cancelled in October on doctors orders so he's listening there,” he said.

Nobody would believe Meghan Markle if she writes memoir: Claim
Nobody would believe Meghan Markle if she writes memoir: Claim
Travis Kelce believes in self-criticism: 'I'm my biggest critic'
Travis Kelce believes in self-criticism: 'I'm my biggest critic'
Katie Price takes notes from Sharon Osbourne's jibes
Katie Price takes notes from Sharon Osbourne's jibes
Paul Mescal's dark side laid bare ahead of Paul McCartney flick
Paul Mescal's dark side laid bare ahead of Paul McCartney flick
Margot Robbie rebranding herself amid pregnancy: Source
Margot Robbie rebranding herself amid pregnancy: Source
Meghan Markle to join Katy Perry in new venture
Meghan Markle to join Katy Perry in new venture
'The Rolling Stones' song Carlos Santana did not like: 'No'
'The Rolling Stones' song Carlos Santana did not like: 'No'
Kelly Clarkson doubles down on new 'unrealistic' vision: Report
Kelly Clarkson doubles down on new 'unrealistic' vision: Report