 
Geo News

Meghan Markle risking her entire life on a memoir

Meghan Markle is at risk of destroying her entire life with an upcoming memoir

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Meghan Markle risking her entire life on a memoir
Meghan Markle risking her entire life on a memoir

Meghan Markle is at risk of destroying her reputation with the memoir she has allegedly planned.

The creator of Harry – the lost Prince, Ulrike Grunewald, made this admission while hypothesizing.

She believes, with all the ‘sacrifices’ that have come to sustain the Sussexes, Meghan may consider telling her side of the story.

For those unversed, its been previously reported that Meghan has started to wish for her old life back, away from all the pressure.

Thus, according to a report by Express UK, Grunewald feels, “We know that Meghan kept a diary during her days in Great Britain but if she writes a book about it will people believe what she is telling?”

“I remember vividly the impact of Princess Diana‘s [book and] Panorama interview in 1995. It did more harm to her than to the Royal Family in the end. It is still the same: the most damaging allegations can only come from within.”

“With the Sussexes there is always the feeling of a missed opportunity on both sides - for them being successful working royals within the system and for the Royal Family to present a more modern face that appeals to a younger audience.”

Anthony Mackie leads new era in 'Captain America: Brave New World'
Anthony Mackie leads new era in 'Captain America: Brave New World'
Marvel announces new title for ‘The Fantastic Four‘
Marvel announces new title for ‘The Fantastic Four‘
Jennifer Garner asks for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' help in Comic-Con elevator video
Jennifer Garner asks for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' help in Comic-Con elevator
Harrison Ford honours late William Hurt in new Captain America film
Harrison Ford honours late William Hurt in new Captain America film
Hoda Kotb shares 'dream' moment with Tom Cruise amid Kevin Costner gossip
Hoda Kotb shares 'dream' moment with Tom Cruise amid Kevin Costner gossip
Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel with 'new mask' as villain
Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel with 'new mask' as villain
Kate Middleton 'cold look' towards Prince William seen as 'sign of respect'
Kate Middleton 'cold look' towards Prince William seen as 'sign of respect'
Justin Baldoni rings in 11th wedding anniversary with wife Emily
Justin Baldoni rings in 11th wedding anniversary with wife Emily