Meghan Markle risking her entire life on a memoir

Meghan Markle is at risk of destroying her reputation with the memoir she has allegedly planned.

The creator of Harry – the lost Prince, Ulrike Grunewald, made this admission while hypothesizing.

She believes, with all the ‘sacrifices’ that have come to sustain the Sussexes, Meghan may consider telling her side of the story.

For those unversed, its been previously reported that Meghan has started to wish for her old life back, away from all the pressure.

Thus, according to a report by Express UK, Grunewald feels, “We know that Meghan kept a diary during her days in Great Britain but if she writes a book about it will people believe what she is telling?”

“I remember vividly the impact of Princess Diana‘s [book and] Panorama interview in 1995. It did more harm to her than to the Royal Family in the end. It is still the same: the most damaging allegations can only come from within.”

“With the Sussexes there is always the feeling of a missed opportunity on both sides - for them being successful working royals within the system and for the Royal Family to present a more modern face that appeals to a younger audience.”