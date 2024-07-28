Prince Andrew, Harry single handedly creating the need for major damage control

Experts have just bashed Buckingham Palace’s inability to do anything for Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s action in all the years they spent with the Royal Family.



Comments relating to all of this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

“The time has long, long since passed that the Buckingham Palace works department – or Prince Philip back in the day armed with a screwdriver – should have installed an alarm bell.”

“A bell which could have been used, say, when Prince Andrew brought around his chums Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey to let them sit on the actual, real thrones.”

Or for when Andrew boarded a flight to New York to holiday with a bloke called Jeffrey.”

“Or for when Andrew would ‘shout and scream’ at maids if they didn’t perfectly place his ‘50 or 60’ stuffed toys on his bed.”

“Or really, for when Andrew and his ego left the house every day.”

Because, “if the palace had had one of these particular bells, maybe one with some sort of flashing red light that emitted a really ear-piercing woop woop, it would have been going off in 2018 after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she admitted before signing off.