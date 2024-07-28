Khloé Kardashian honors ex Tristan Thompson's brother Amari on his birthday

Khloé Kardashian penned a sweet tribute to her ex Tristan Thompson's brother Amari.



As Amari celebrates his 18th birthday on Saturday, Khloé took to Instagram to share a series of touching photos.

In a heartfelt caption, Khloé wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday sweet angel Amari!! I can’t believe you are 18!"

The Good American founder added, "You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all! You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man. I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari"

The post also featured a touching video of Khloé's son, Tatum, giving Amari a kiss on the cheek as he slept.

Another photo showed Amari with his late mother, Andrea, who passed away in January 2023 from a heart attack.

Despite her split from Tristan, Khloé remains close to his family. The Kardashians star shares two kids, True and Tristan with ex Tristan.