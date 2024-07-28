Ben Affleck marks new beginning in new LA home after JLo split

Ben Affleck has purchased a new multi-million dollar Los Angeles estate without estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.



As per TMZ, Ben has closed escrow on the Pacific Palisades mansion for $20.5 million.

The property houses five beds and six baths with breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, den, walk-in closets, media room, powder room, guest house and other amenties.

"Surrounded by nature and bathed in natural light, this romantic estate is set on 2/3 of an acre in an ultra-exclusive enclave of Sullivan Canyon," the listing reads. "Through the walled and gated entrance, you're met with lush landscaped gardens and grounds that whisk you away to the pages of a storybook," Hello! quoted The Agency and Ben.

The two-story home has an open-plan living space, with a chef's kitchen, four bedrooms – the primary features a fireplace – and high ceilings and garden views throughout. The property was built as an equestrian estate, and so there are stables, a tack room, and a walking ring on the grounds.

Outside there is also a pool, spa, and two-story guest house.

The purchase was made after the former item Bennifer tried selling their marital home in Beverly Hills back in June. They then put it on the market on July 11th after their initial attempt.

For those unversed, their 38,000-square-foot marital mansion was an even bigger catch with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and the most standout amenities, including a zero-edge pool, basketball and pickleball courts, a caretaker house, a gym and a boxing ring.

With the impending divorce now seeming undeniable, Jennifer has also reportedly started looking for a home for herself.