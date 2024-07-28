Kris Jenner seeks to control her famous daughters love life?

The Kardashians are known more for their dating history and their mom Kris Jenner is said to be taking a more-than-expected role in their romantic life.



In a recent report, Khloe Kardashian was open to having a new partner after ending the relationship with Tristan Thompson. But, the mother-of-four is determined to have her say in her love life after her previous experience.

“Kris has set out a new rulebook for Khloé to adhere to when she bags her next boyfriend – and she isn’t holding back!” the source shared.

The insider revealed Kris is urging the reality star to pick someone from the A-lister who, apart from being loving, give her career a boost, for example, union of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“Knowing the importance of not only having a famous partner but of monopolising on that, she’s given Khloé strict instructions to ensure she follows in the footsteps of Kim, who reached new levels of fame and success with Kanye West."

“It includes only dating high-profile men who are A-list or at least connected in the A-list world, avoiding sports stars, attending every public party and event and having a three-month limit before going public with the romance," they spilled to Closer Magazine.

Besides her, reports say Kris is pressuring Kylie Jenner to make her relationship with Timothée Chalamet more public. But, the supermodel is resisting her advice.

“Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is," the sources told Daily Mail.