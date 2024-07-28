 
Taylor Swift 'so ready' for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Taylor Swift expressed her excitement over the 2024 Summer Olympics as one of her songs was used for a promotional video

July 28, 2024

Taylor Swift just hyped up the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic games.

The 34-year-old pop sensation took to her official Instagram account to express her excitement over the sports event of the year.

In NBC’s promotional video for the Olympics, that was released on Saturday, Swift’s hit 2017 song, …Ready for It? was used as the track for the games.

Re-sharing the video to her Instagram Stories, she wrote the caption, “So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes.”

Source: Instagram Stories
While the outlet, on their official X, formerly Twitter account, captioned the video with lyrics referencing the song, “Baby Let The Games Begin. #WeAreReadyForIt,” and tagging the singer, added, “Primetime in Paris: 8/7c on NBC and Peacock #ParisOlympics.”

The video begins with a close-up shot of a lit up Eiffel Tower, with cheering crowd’s sound in the background while white coloured block letters across the screen read, “...READY FOR IT? Live from Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour,” a nod to the songstress’ live tour version of her Reputation song used in the clip.

