Prince William defies King Charles, leaves monarch disappointed

King Charles seems to be sending a hidden message to his son Prince William about handling strained relationships amid his ongoing war with Prince Harry.



However, the Prince of Wales has ignored his signals, leaving the monarch disappointed as he makes his mind that there is no going back when it comes to the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a royal expert claimed that by inviting Prince Andrew to join the Royal family on Christmas Day, Charles showed a willingness to offer a "second chance" to his brother.

In his piece for the publication, expert Robert Jobson claimed that this gesture was not just about the Duke of York, but also a subtle message to his son, who is the first in line to the British throne.

“Perhaps the King is subliminally trying to show William forgiving one's brother and giving him a second chance is a strength, not a weakness,” Jobson said.

But it does not seem to be sitting well for the Prince of Wales as not only did he not meet Harry during his last two visits to the UK in 2024, he has also maintained his silence in matters concerning his brother.

“Prince William disagrees – and as for his own brother, as far as he is concerned there is no way back,” the expert added.