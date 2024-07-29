Kit Harington faces extreme fear of being 'naked' each night

In his stage show Slave Play, Kit Harington is playing a character who has a lengthy nude scene. Now, the actor is saying what he truly feels about getting naked during the play.

In a chat with BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Game of Thrones star said, he is “kind of terrified” each night because of his scenes that require no clothes.

Earlier, reports say multiple precautions were taken to deter the audience from taking a photo or making a video of the British star during his nude scene.

The management at a West End theatre was going to lengths of threatening legal action along with putting stickers on the crowd cameras to stop any leak of a scene that is said to be over 10 minutes long.

Well-placed sources told The Sun, "The sex scene Kit's in is quite shocking," noting, "There are lots of mirrors on stage, so the audience can see his tackle from all angles."

They spilled, "The scene lasts more than ten minutes, and bosses seem very concerned about it being recorded and leaked online — hence the stickers."

Noting, "Management really want to protect his modesty so they've threatened legal action if anyone is caught filming. Kit is a true pro, though, and doesn't break character when he sheds his clothes."