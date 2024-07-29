 
Lady Gaga hints fans about her upcoming song in Paris

Lady Gaga leaves fans crazy as she gives hints about her new song in Paris

Web Desk
July 29, 2024

Lady Gaga hints fans about her upcoming song in Paris

Lady Gaga gave her fans a special preview of her upcoming song from the roof of a vehicle while she was out in Paris on Sunday.

The Bad Romance hitmaker, who recently got engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky after four years of dating, could be seen holding a big smile on her face while standing through the open rooftop window while the snippet played.

In regards to the performer’s dressing, she put on a black blazer as well as a black ensemble underneath while sporting a pair of fashionable black shades, with her blonde locks being pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

It is pertinent to mention that Lady Gaga opted not to wear any flashy pieces of jewelry, however, wore a bold red tint to her lips.

According to Daily Mail, the star could be seen throwing her arms out while exclusively teasing the track to her fans, which is also known as Little Monsters.

As per the publication, Lady Gaga gave a friendly wave to the fans who gathered around the car outside her hotel.

Furthermore, the name of the song that she played for fans is still not known, yet the track is said to appear on the performer's upcoming seventh studio album, as per the earlier outlet.  

