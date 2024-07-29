Jon M. Chu shares why he got rejected for Justin Bieber's concert film

Justin Bieber's Manager rejected director Jon M. Chu for Never Say Never concert's film.

As per the reports by People, after the release of 2010’s Step Up 3D, the sequel's director was asked by the then president of production at Paramount about his interest in making a 3D movie, ultimately titled Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

It is pertinent to mention that Chu documented the experience in his new memoir Viewfinder and wrote that he was hesitant to accept the offer until after he had viewed the pop singer’s YouTube page.

According to People, he saw the fans’ excitement and was inspired to dive into Bieber’s background.

However, when Chu reported back to the studio executive, he was informed that he needed the approval of the singer’s manager Braun.

In regards to this, he added that he was warned about Braun being "a lot,” as when Chu reached out to Braun, he was told, "I don’t think you’re the right filmmaker for this," which he took as a "challenge."

Furthermore, People reported that Chu later pitched why he was the right choice to be the director by writing that Bieber "represented a new generation, young people pursuing their dreams in a connected world — a world that I was part of and knew well."

Upon meeting Bieber, Chu was charmed with the singer as he wrote, "Immediately, in a single glance, I understood why millions of people were obsessed with him. When he looked at you, you felt like the center of the world."



Additionally, the director stated that he enjoyed spending time with the Justin Bieber on tour and looks back at the attention he got after Bieber first mentioned him on social media as he stated, "my follower account began to skyrocket by hundreds a second."