King Charles, Prince William discuss future of monarchy without Harry, Meghan

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to hold crucial talks with Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior members of the royal family for the future of monarchy.



According to a report by the Daily Express UK, per GB News, the king and queen will be holding crunch talks at Balmoral during their traditional summer holidays.

The royal insiders told the publication Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will also be in Balmoral this summer.

The presence of Wales family will emphasise the line of succession and the next generation of royals.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be part of the crunch talks at Balmoral as the holiday will serve as a summit for the planning of the monarchy's next decade.

The outlet claimed that Prince William, as the heir to throne, will likely be the central figure in discussions about the monarchy's future direction.